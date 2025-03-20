Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as low as $15.83. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 56,079 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

