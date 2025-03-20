Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,534 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $427,638.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,649.85. This represents a 13.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
TARS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,768. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 420,057 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,291,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.