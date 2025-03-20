Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 5,151 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,151 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,750. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $59.60.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
