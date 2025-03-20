Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 5,151 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,151 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,750. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDEX

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.