EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,224 Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIXG. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of SIXG stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.07. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.
