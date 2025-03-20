Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00.

TSE:DPM opened at C$18.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$18.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

