CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

