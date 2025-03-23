Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 333,362,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 220,533,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.