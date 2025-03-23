Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.53. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 819,583 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

