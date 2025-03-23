Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.53. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 819,583 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.