Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,050,683 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,736,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050,683 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $38,194,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,777 shares of company stock worth $18,001,116. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $688.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.