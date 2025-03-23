Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,098.04 ($14.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($14.32). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,108.50 ($14.31), with a volume of 13,882,565 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,787.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,098.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

