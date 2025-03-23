Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.77 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.66). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 737 ($9.52), with a volume of 1,028,191 shares trading hands.

Playtech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £368,500.00, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 734.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 723.77.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

