Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,724.94 ($48.09) and traded as high as GBX 3,874 ($50.02). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,874 ($50.02), with a volume of 8,779,564 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,770 ($61.59) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Relx Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,904.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,726.34. The company has a market cap of £71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts predict that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 448 ($5.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($52.59), for a total value of £5,245,942.54 ($6,773,328.01). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

