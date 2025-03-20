What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Orion Group Q4 Earnings?

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.