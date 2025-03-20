FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Quarterhill Issued By Cormark

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quarterhill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Quarterhill Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

