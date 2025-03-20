B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.