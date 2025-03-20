Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
