Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.