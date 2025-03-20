31,144 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

