Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $585.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $254.42 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.18 and its 200 day moving average is $465.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.