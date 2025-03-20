iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

