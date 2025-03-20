iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.