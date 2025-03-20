Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.