Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $119,140,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $73,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in ANSYS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.82 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.76 and its 200 day moving average is $333.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

