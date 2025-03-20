Xponance Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,437,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
