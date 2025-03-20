Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.5 %
WSM opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
