Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.