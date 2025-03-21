Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Flutter Entertainment are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that create, produce, distribute, or promote content and experiences in the entertainment industry. These companies may include film studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies, and sports organizations, and their performance often reflects changing consumer trends and media consumption habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,252. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,932. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.39. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

