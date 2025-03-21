Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $319,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 248,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $226.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average is $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.