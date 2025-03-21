Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires 306 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

