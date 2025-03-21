Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,813 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

