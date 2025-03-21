GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

