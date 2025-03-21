Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX):
- 3/19/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 3/7/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,895. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.52.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
