Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX):

3/19/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/7/2025 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,895. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,442.29. This represents a 67.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

