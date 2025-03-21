Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

