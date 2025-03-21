Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 95166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $518.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares in the company, valued at $115,381,623.44. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

