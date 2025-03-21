Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ALNY, BBW, CRL, CVGW, ELEV, ESE, FDS, FDX, FHI, GMED)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 21st:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $402.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $450.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $221.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $283.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

