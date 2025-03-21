Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 21st (ALNY, BBW, CRL, CVGW, ELEV, ESE, FDS, FDX, FHI, GMED)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 21st:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $402.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $450.00.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $221.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $283.00.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.