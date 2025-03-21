Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.12. 133,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 323,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Metallus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Metallus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Metallus by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Metallus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Metallus by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

