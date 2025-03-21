Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.41 and last traded at $112.26. 1,475,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,224,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

