iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,624,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the previous session’s volume of 790,807 shares.The stock last traded at $62.34 and had previously closed at $62.68.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 579.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

