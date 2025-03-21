Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $20,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,827,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,692.34. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $24,180.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 261,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

