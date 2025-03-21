InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% AngioDynamics -79.38% -7.26% -4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.01 million 11.61 -$19.92 million ($0.78) -3.51 AngioDynamics $286.50 million 1.40 -$184.35 million ($5.63) -1.76

This table compares InspireMD and AngioDynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats InspireMD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

