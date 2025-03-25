Capital One Financial (COF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2025 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $257.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

2/19/2025 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $207.00.

1/27/2025 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. 1,537,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

