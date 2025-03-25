Paradigm Capital Reiterates C$1.45 Price Target for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.45 target price by research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.59% from the stock’s previous close.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance
NCX traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. 322,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.20.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthIsle Copper and Gold
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.