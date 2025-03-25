Paradigm Capital Reiterates C$1.45 Price Target for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.45 target price by research analysts at Paradigm Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Performance

NCX traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. 322,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.20.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

