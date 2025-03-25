Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 209 to GBX 316. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Personal Group traded as high as GBX 239.37 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.02), with a volume of 209546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.74).

Personal Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.19.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

