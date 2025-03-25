Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Nucor, NextEra Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that specialize in the production, installation, or maintenance of solar panels and related renewable energy technologies. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the renewable energy sector and benefit from the growing demand for sustainable power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. The firm has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.68.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $530.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.82.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,004,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,066. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,780,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.21. 3,010,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,873. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion and a PE ratio of 60.11.

