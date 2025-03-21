Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,896 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

