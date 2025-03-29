Sei Investments Co. Has $14.94 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 742,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

