Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,822 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $190,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

