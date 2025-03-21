Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $389.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.76. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

