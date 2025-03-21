Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 2,150,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,354,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Nomura Securities cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

