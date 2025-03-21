Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $132,861.12 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. The trade was a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.94. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Funko by 5,486.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 814,357 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $2,748,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Funko by 1,541.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Funko by 278.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

