Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,391,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 209.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

